what does the service actually do?

Duck DNS is a free service which will point a DNS (sub domains of duckdns.org) to an IP of your choice

who are we?

the team consists of two software engineers who each have worked in the industry for over 15 years

why do I need a dynamic DNS service

DDNS is a handy way for you to refer to a server/router with an easily rememberable name, where the servers ip address is likely to change

when your router reconnects, or ec2 server reboots, its ip address is set by the provider of that connection, this means it may update at any time

why make a free DDNS service?

because we can, because before we started we couldn't, learning is fun